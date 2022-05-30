e-Paper Get App

UPSC 2021 result: Meet Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, the first three CSE rankers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
UPSC AIR 1 Shruti Sharma | Twitter

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Civil Services exam (Main) on Monday, May 30, with as many as 685 candidates qualifying the same.

This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks. Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla.

The AIR 1 Shruti Sharma pursued her education at St Stephen's College and the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. She prepared for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 at the Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

Ankita Agarwal also got an AIR 2.

Gamini Singla secured AIR 3 in UPSC Civil Services result. Gamini, who is a student of Computer Science Engineering, studied at Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh.

article-image

