UPSC results: Who is Shruti Sharma? Know all about CSE 2021 topper

Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today, May 30. This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks. Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla.

The AIR 1 Shruti Sharma pursued her education at St Stephen's College and the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. She prepared for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 at the Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

Shruti has been a student of history and has enrolled in the MA program in sociology at Delhi School of Economics.

"The journey required a lot of hard work and a lot of patience," she said in an interview. Liking what you do lends you the required motivation, she added.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test this year said the Commission.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.