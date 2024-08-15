 UPSC Opens DAF Submission For CMSE 2024 Personality Test, Deadline August 23
The UPSC has opened the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Personality Test for qualified candidates. The DAF can be accessed between August 14, 2024, and August 23, 2024, until 6:00 P.M.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results for the written result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 held on July 14, 2024, was declared on July 30, 2024. Examinees can check their results on the UPSC's official website.

The candidates who appeared for the exam were eagerly awaiting the release of the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Personality Test, which has been released by thee UPSC. As per the Examination Rules, all Written Qualified candidates must complete the Detailed Application Form (DAF) in order to appear in the Personality Test of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE), 2024. Qualified candidates can also access the DAF by clicking here.

Candidates will be able to access the DAF on the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in. The form can be submitted at upsconline.nic.in until August 23, 2024, for candidates who were deemed qualified in the Main test.

"In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all the Written Qualified candidates have to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for attending Personality Test of Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE), 2024, which is made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 14.08.2024 to 23.08.2024 till 6:00 P.M.," read the official notice.

The DAF can be accessed on the Union Public Service Commission's website (https://upsconline.nic.in) between August 14, 2024, and August 23, 2024, until 6:00 P.M.

After being deemed successful in the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024, candidates must log in using their One Time Registration (OTR) credentials in order to complete the ONLINE DAF.

"The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the EXAMINATION NOTICE No. 8/2024-CMS dated 10.04.2024 and Rules of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 10.04.2024," the notice added.

It should be noted that any delay in submitting the DAF or supporting documentation after the deadline will not be permitted and will result in the cancellation of the candidate's registration for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2024.

