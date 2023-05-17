UPSC NDA, NA notification 2023 releasing today; check details here

Candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates. | Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission is going to release the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam 2, 2023 today, May 17, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications latest by May 17, 2023. This year, NDA 2 exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2023 across the country.

According to the exam annual calendar, NDA 2 Notification and online application forms will be released on May 17, 2023 and the last date for application is June, 6.

This year, 395 vacancies are to be recruited through NDA 1 Exam 2023 out of which 352 belong to NDA and the remaining 42 for NA. The vacancy details for NDA 2 will be released in the notification.



Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidate must be at least 12th pass or equivalent from a State Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class/HSC or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from a State Education Board or a recognised University

UPSC NDA NA 2 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection process of the candidate will be done on the basis of their written examination and Intelligence & Personality Test (SSB).

UPSC NDA NA 2 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC NDA NA 2 2023'

It will take you to the UPSC NDA NA 2 2023 notification PDF

After reading the NDA notification, candidates are required to click on the 'apply online' available on Hompage

Now, click on the relevant link and the application form will be opened

Fill out the details such as name, father's name, date of birth etc

Upload documents and Pay the application fee

Download UPSC NDA NA 2 2023 confirmation page and save it for future reference