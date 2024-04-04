UPSC NDA Exam Date: April 21, Admit Card 2024 Expected Soon On upsc.gov.in

Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to release the admit card for NDA 1 exam in the year 2024, which will be available on the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in. This admit card will be made available for all the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam. You can download the NDA 1 admit card 2024 by visiting the direct link provided on this page.

To download the admit card, candidates can use either their registration number or roll number. Please note that the hard copy of the admit card will not be sent to the candidates by post. The NDA 1 admit card 2024 is a very important document as it contains details related to the exam centre, exam day guidelines, name of the candidate, reporting time, shift timings, and more.

The NDA 1 2024 exam will be conducted on April 21, 2024, in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will start from 10 am and end at 12.30 pm, whereas the afternoon shift will start from 2 pm and end at 4.30 pm. You can find live updates related to NDA 1 admit card 2024 on this page, including steps to download the admit card, shift timings, exam pattern, syllabus, and more.

How to Download ?

1. Visit the official website.

2. On the home page, look for the 'E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination' link.

3. Click on the link, and it will open the login page in a new tab.

4. Carefully read the instructions provided on the page before proceeding to download the admit card.

5. Agree to the terms and conditions.

6. You can select any of the two options - registration number or roll number.

7. If you choose the registration number option, you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and random image.

8. If you select the roll number option, you need to enter your roll number, date of birth, and random image.

9. After filling in the required details, click on the 'Submit' button.

10. Your NDA admit card will appear on the screen.

