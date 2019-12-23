UPSC interview schedule for Medical Officer posts released, check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Medical Officer. Candidates can get more details about the interview schedule on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

The interview will be held from January 13 to 31, 2020. “With reference to your application for the above mentioned post, this is to inform that you have been shortlisted for interview. You are accordingly requested to appear for the interview as per the reporting schedule given below. Reporting time for candidates called for interview in Forenoon Session is 9 am and the reporting time for candidates called for interview in afternoon session is 12 noon, in the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069,” read the official notification.

“You are also requested to submit Attestation Form along with photographs and fill TA Bill Form (if an outstation candidate). In this regard please read carefully and follow the procedures, terms & conditions governing the Interview as indicated in the Commissions website under Recruitment/ Interview/ Procedure, Terms & Conditions (annexure II) and download the requisite forms,” the notification mentioned.

The UPSC's notification also states that candidates required to bring the original documents at the time of interview.

Here are the list of documents needed during UPSC Medical Officer interview:

1. Matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent certificate indicating date of birth, or mark sheet of matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent issued by central/ state Board indicating Date of birth in support of their claim of age

2. Essential qualification as mentioned in the advertisement no. 01/2019 (Vacancy No. 19010115112) along with mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years/ final year as proof of educational qualification claimed

3. Certificate(s) in the “prescribed proforma” from the Head(s) of Organization(s) / Department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year)

4. Caste certificate in the prescribed proforma in case of candidates seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC from the competent authority indicating clearly the candidate’s caste

5. A declaration in the “prescribed proforma” by candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date, in addition to the community certificate (OBC)

6. Physically Handicapped (PH) certificate in “prescribed proforma” issued by the competent authority by Physically Handicapped persons eligible for appointment to the post on the basis of prescribed standards of Medical Fitness, as mentioned in the official notification.