 UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Candidates Shortlisted For Interview
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

UPSC has released the EPFO APFC written exam result 2025. Candidates are temporarily shortlisted for interviews based on CRT scores for 74 vacancies. Document verification will determine final eligibility.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Results: The written exam results have been made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It is for the purpose of hiring Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) for the Ministry of Labour and Employment's Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) by temporarily shortlisting applicants for interviews.

The 74 positions listed under Advertisement No. 52/2025 are the subject of the recruitment campaign. The Commission had conducted the Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) on November 29, 2025, a key screening exercise for one of EPFO’s most sought-after Group ‘A’ posts.

The official statement states that the Combined Recruitment Test results alone were used to create the shortlist. For the next stage of the selection process, candidates whose roll numbers are included in the appended list have been deemed tentatively shortlisted.

Direct link for official notification

FPJ Shorts
Indian Markets Open Lower, IT Shares Drag Indices
Indian Markets Open Lower, IT Shares Drag Indices
'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO
'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO
From January 1, 2026 Life Gets New Rules, Big Changes Coming For Banks, Farmers, Employees & Daily Expenses
From January 1, 2026 Life Gets New Rules, Big Changes Coming For Banks, Farmers, Employees & Daily Expenses
UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here
UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can obtain the UPSC EPFO result 2025 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in, the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.

Step 2: Find the "What's New" or "Examination" section on the homepage, where the most current notifications are shown.

Step 3: Search for the UPSC EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Result/Shortlisted Candidates notice.

Step 4: The results, which include the roll numbers of the candidates who were tentatively shortlisted, are made available in PDF format.

Step 5: To fast check your status, press Ctrl + F and input your roll number.

Step 6: Download the file and save a copy for further use, particularly during the document verification and interview phases.

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Results: Interview Eligibility and Document Verification

Shortlisting for Interview

Only candidates who fulfil all eligibility conditions mentioned in the original notification and recruitment rules will be called for the interview.

Verification of Documents

Educational qualifications

Age limit criteria

Category and reservation claims

Other statutory and legal requirements

Strict Scrutiny by UPSC

Document verification is a mandatory stage, independent of written exam performance.

Any discrepancy or false claim detected at this stage can lead to immediate disqualification.

Maintaining Recruitment Integrity

UPSC has consistently followed this approach to ensure fairness, transparency, and credibility in its recruitment process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

UPSC EPFO APFC Written Exam Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in; Candidates Shortlisted For Interview

J&K Students Association Writes To PM Modi Seeking Safety For Indian Medical Students Amid...

J&K Students Association Writes To PM Modi Seeking Safety For Indian Medical Students Amid...

Mumbai CET AYUSH Admissions See 178 Seats Vacant Despite Eight Rounds, Highlighting Gaps In CAP...

Mumbai CET AYUSH Admissions See 178 Seats Vacant Despite Eight Rounds, Highlighting Gaps In CAP...

IET India Scholarship Award 2025: All 5 Winners Are Women, Marking Major Milestone For STEM...

IET India Scholarship Award 2025: All 5 Winners Are Women, Marking Major Milestone For STEM...