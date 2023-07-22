UPSC EPFO 2023 Result Out at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

UPSC EPFO 2023 | File

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the recently concluded Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) 2023 exam on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the UPSC EPFO result 2023 by downloading the PDF for which the direct link is given below.

The commission has declared results for 577 vacancies including 418 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 159 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner post. UPSC conducted the written exam on July 2.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to fill the detailed application form. The link of the detailed application form and date of application form will be announced soon, UPSC said while announcing the EPFO 2023 result. After submitting the UPSC EPFO 2023 DAF, eligible candidates will be called for interview.

Direct Link to check EPFO EO/AO result 2023

Direct Link to check EPFO APFC result 2023

Candidates who applied for the UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 and appeared in the examination and shortlisted are now required to submit the detailed application form (DAF) and if any candidate fails to do so then it will result in rejection of candidature.

The Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be accessible on the Online Recruitment Application portal at upsconline.nic.in. The timeline for its submission will be announced in a due course and after the submission of DAF, eligible candidates will be called for interview.

Steps to check UPSC EPFO 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Go to the “What’s new section” and click on the designated result link

A new page will consist of a direct link to the EPFO result PDF

After clicking on the link, the PDF will open of UPSC EPFO.

Download the UPSC EPFO result PDF.