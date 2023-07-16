UPSC CMS Exam 2023 Today: Download Admit Card at upsc.gov.in;

UPSC CMS 2023 Exam | Twitter (representational Pic)

The Combined Medical Services (UPSC CMS 2023) exam is being conducted today by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC). The commission will be holding the exam in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates will be able to download UPSC CMS admit card 2023 from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Marking scheme for UPSC CMS 2023:

One-third marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as per the marking scheme. Candidates are advised not to carry any items prohibited in the examination hall. Performance of candidates will be cancelled in case they are found using unfair means.

Candidates will have to carry the UPSC CMS admit card 2023 along with a valid ID proof for verification purposes. Those without the admit card will not be allowed entry to the exam hall.

Direct link to download UPSC CMS Admit Card 2023

UPSC CMS exam pattern 2023:

The UPSC CMS recruitment is divided into two stages:

Part 1 - Candidates will have to appear in a written test in the first stage. Two papers each carrying a maximum mark of 250 will be held for a duration of two hours.

Part 2 - Those students who qualify the written exam will be called for a personality test. The test will carry 100 marks.

After downloading the admit card, carefully review the information printed on it. Ensure that your name, photograph, exam date, time, and examination centre details are correct. If you find any discrepancies, contact the UPSC immediately for assistance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)