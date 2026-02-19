UPSC Delays CAPF Assistant Commandants Notification 2026 Due To Administrative Reasons; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification Postponed: The UPSC CAPF Notification 2026 for Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces was originally scheduled to be released on February 18, 2026 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The actual notification has been delayed for administrative reasons, though, and will be made public on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in) when the time comes.

According to the official notification, "The Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 18.02.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course."

Direct link for official notification

UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification Postponed: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a university established by an Act of Parliament or a State Legislature in India.

Degrees from other recognised institutions considered equivalent are also accepted.

Final-year graduation students can apply on a provisional basis. However, they must submit proof of passing the degree examination when required by UPSC.

Possessing an NCC certificate is considered an advantage.

Candidates with an NCC ‘B’ certificate receive bonus marks equal to 3% of the maximum marks.

Candidates with an NCC ‘C’ certificate receive bonus marks equal to 5% of the maximum marks.

To be eligible, a candidate must meet one of the following conditions:

Must be a citizen of India.

Citizens of Nepal or Bhutan are also eligible to apply.

Candidates belonging to other nationalities are not eligible unless they obtain special written permission from the Central Government.

Candidates must be between 20 and 25 years of age. This means they should have been born between August 2, 2000, and August 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

Age relaxation is provided to certain categories as per government rules:

General (Unreserved): 20–25 years

OBC: 3 years relaxation

SC: 5 years relaxation

ST: 5 years relaxation

Ex-Servicemen (Central Government): 5 years relaxation

Candidates domiciled in J&K (Jan 1, 1980 – Dec 31, 1989): 5 years relaxation

Civilian Central Government Employees: 5 years relaxation

Candidates are advised to carefully check the official notification to ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying.

UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification Postponed: Selection process

The UPSC CAPF Selection Process 2026 is conducted in three main stages:

Written Examination:

Candidates first appear for a written test consisting of two papers.

Physical and Medical Tests:

Those who qualify in the written exam are called for:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standards Test (PST)

Medical Examination

Interview / Personality Test:

Candidates who clear the physical and medical stages are invited for an interview.

This stage assesses the candidate’s personality, suitability, and overall fitness for the post.

UPSC CAPF 2026 Notification Postponed: PET requirement

For Male Candidates:

100 metres race: Must complete in 16 seconds

800 metres race: Must complete in 3 minutes 45 seconds

Long jump: 3.5 metres (three attempts allowed)

Shot put (7.26 kg): 4.5 metres

For Female Candidates:

100 metres race: Must complete in 18 seconds

800 metres race: Must complete in 4 minutes 45 seconds

Long jump: 3.0 metres (three attempts allowed)

Shot put: Not applicable