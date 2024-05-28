UPSC CSE Preliminary 2024 Admit Card Expected To Be Out Soon, Exam On June 16

Representative Image

The admit cards for the civil services preliminary exam 2024 are expected to be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC. The said exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2024.

It is mandatory for every candidate to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the CSE 2024 preliminary exam. In case a candidate does not have a valid admit card with them at the exam centre, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Once released the eligible candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website.

Below the steps to download the card for your reference

How to download admit card?

Step 1. Visit the official website.

Step 2. Look for the admit card link.

Step 3. Enter your login credentials.

Step 4. Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5. Review all the details carefully.

Step 6. Save and download the card for future use.

The admit card will contain details related to the candidate like candidates, name, date of birth, gender, roll, number, exam, date, exam, time, exam centre, and more.

The CSE preliminary question paper will have question in multiple choice question format. The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours. The question paper will be of total 400 marks. The exam is said to be conducted across 80 different centres in the country.

Candidates are advised to visit the UPSC’s official website for all the latest and detailed information related to the exam.