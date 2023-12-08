 UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Declared: Know How to check
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Declared: Know How to check

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check result at the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Megha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the Civil Services mains result 2023 today (December 8). Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Main examination was held this year from September 15 to September 24. Due to outstanding Court Cases, the results of 28 candidates have been withheld. The marks sheets of all applicants will be uploaded to the Commission's website within 15 days of the final result being published [after performing Personality Tests (Interview)] and will be available for 30 days.

How to check:

Visit the official website — upsc.gov.in

Click on the result link on the home page

A new page will open up in the form of a PDF

Search for your roll number in the PDF

Download the PDF and take a print out for future reference

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the PDF result have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and other Central Services (Groups 'A' and 'B').

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily, which will be available on the website from December 9 to 16 (5 pm). Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

