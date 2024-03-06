UPSC CSE 2024 Registration Deadline Today; Know How To Apply

Today, March 6, is the final day for submitting applications for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Approximately 1056 vacancies are slated to be filled through the CSE, with the final count subject to change based on information received from Cadre Controlling Authorities, as stated in the official notice.

The UPSC CSE prelim exam 2024 is scheduled for May 26 and consists of two compulsory papers, each carrying 200 marks. Both papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and will have a duration of two hours each. The General Studies Paper-II is a qualifying paper with a minimum qualifying mark set at 33%. Question papers will be provided in both Hindi and English.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limits: Candidates must be between 21 and 32 years old as of August 1, 2024. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a graduate degree from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification. Further details are available in the notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, while Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from the fee.

Steps to Register for UPSC CSE 2024

1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

2. Navigate to 'OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application' and click on the apply link

3. Complete Part 1 registration, pay the fee, and upload documents

4. Select the exam centre and submit the form

5. Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website. The UPSC CSE notification 2024 is available for further information.