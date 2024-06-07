UPSC CSE 2024 Admit Card Out; Download NOW! | Representational pic

The admit card for the 2024 preliminary exams of the Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have submitted their application form can download their UPSC CSE 2024 admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

For verification purposes, candidates must bring their UPSC CSE admit card 2024 to the exam location. Along with the UPSC CSE admit card 2024, they must also have an original, valid form of identification, such as a passport, driving licence, PAN card, or Aadhaar card.



How to download the UPSC CSE Admit Card 2024?

To get the UPSC CSE preliminary admit card 2024, candidates must input their date of birth and registration ID or roll number.



-Go to the official UPSC website. upsc.gov.in.

-Click the link for the 2024 Civil Services (Main) Examination admit card now.

-After carefully reading the instructions, tick the checkbox.

-To log in, enter your date of birth, security code, and registration number or roll number.

-You will see UPSC admit card 2024 on your screen.

-Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it for your records.

UPSC CSE 2024

On June 16, 2024, the UPSC CSE 2024 preliminary test will be held, and on September 20, 2024, the main exam. A total of 1,056 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) positions are up for grabs in the UPSC recruitment of 2024, with 40 of those positions designated for applicants who fall under the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category.