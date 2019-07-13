UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019 released; check at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the central government agency which conducts recruitment to various cadres, has released the UPSC Prelims 2019 exam results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. UPSC Prelims Exam 2019 was held on 02 June 2019 at the various centers decided by the Commission throughout the country in two shifts.

Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination. They will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form ) provided to them. They should fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online and submit the same online. The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

Steps to check the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the related link "Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019" given in “What's New” given section on the Home Page.

Step 3: A new window will open where you need to click on the pdf link in Document Column.

Step 4: Once clicked, a new window will open for the Result PDF file.

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F to find your roll number.

Step 6: Save the copy of the PDF file for future reference.