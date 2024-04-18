UPSC Civil Services Examination: Remarkable Success For Pawan Kumar Goel

In a remarkable display of determination and academic prowess, Pawan Kumar Goel, a 28-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, has secured the 28th rank in the prestigious UPSC civil services examination. This achievement marks a significant leap from his previous rank of 131st, underscoring his dedication and commitment to public service. Pawan Kumar currently serving as a assistant income tax commissioner in Mumbai.

Hailing from a family with a strong tradition of serving the nation, Pawan's success is a source of pride and inspiration for his family and peers alike. His father, Shalabh Goel, holds the esteemed position of Chief Vigilance Officer with the Western Railways, imparting in Pawan a deep-rooted sense of duty towards the country.

Pawan's academic journey

Pawan's academic journey reflects his unwavering pursuit of excellence. Having completed his schooling from renowned institutions like St. Peters , GD Somani Memorial School in Mumbai, and Bal Bharati Public School in Delhi, he went on to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering from Delhi Technological University.

With a keen interest in understanding societal dynamics, Pawan opted for Sociology as his optional subject in the Civil Services examination, showcasing his holistic approach to governance and public administration.

Born in Ambala, Haryana, and raised in different states and parts of the country and imbibing their culture and values , Pawan truly signifies the rich values of our country . With his family now settled in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Pawan continues to uphold the values instilled in him by his upbringing and remains deeply connected to his roots.