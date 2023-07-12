 UPSC CDS II 2022 Marks OUT At upsc.gov.in; Check Cut-off Marks Here
UPSC CDS II 2022 Marks OUT At upsc.gov.in; Check Cut-off Marks Here

According to the UPSC 302 candidates were qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) across the country.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who were recommended can check the marks on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

CDS II 2022 cut-off Marks

The commission announced the UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 on July 4, 2023.

Tie Principles

Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, the tie(s) have been resolved by using the principle of seniority by age, as approved by Commission, i.e. In case of equal marks in aggregate, the candidate senior by age has been placed at higher rank.

Steps to check UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates:

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on “Marks of Recommended Candidates: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022”

  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

