UPSC CDS II 2022 Marks OUT At upsc.gov.in; Check Cut-off Marks Here

UPSC CDS II 2022 final Marks out

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CDS II 2022 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who were recommended can check the marks on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

CDS II 2022 cut-off Marks | UPSC

The commission announced the UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 on July 4, 2023.

According to the UPSC 302 candidates were qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB) across the country.

Tie Principles

Wherever two or more candidates have secured equal aggregate marks in Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, the tie(s) have been resolved by using the principle of seniority by age, as approved by Commission, i.e. In case of equal marks in aggregate, the candidate senior by age has been placed at higher rank.

