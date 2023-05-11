UPSC 2024 exam schedule out: CSE Prelims on May 26, Mains on September 20

UPSC CSE Mains exam will take place on September 20 | Representative image

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 11 announced that the Civil Services Prelims Examination (CSE) 2024 and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination (IFS) 2024 will take place on May 26, 2024. The commission has released the tentative annual calendar for the year 2024 on upsc.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 exam for April 21. NDA and CDS 2 exams will be held on September 1.

UPSC CSE Mains exam will take place on September 20.

Dates reserved for UPSE Recruitment Tests (RTs) are January 13, February 24, March 9, July 6, August 10, October 19, and December 21.

UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination (ESE Prelims) 2024 will be held on February 18 and the ESE Mains exam will take place on June 23.

The combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2024 is scheduled for July 14. UPSC CAPF ACs 2024 will be held on August 4.

The commission has informed that the dates for notification, registration, and commencement of these exams, and duration are subject to change.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 PDF

UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 - How to Download?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in Then click on the Examination Tab Select the Calendar section and click on 'Annual Calendar 2024" The entire schedule will appear on the screen Download and keep a copy