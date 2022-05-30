UPSC 2021: No, CSE's 4th ranker Aishwarya Verma is not a girl

Twitter

Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 today, May 30. This year the examination saw women securing the top ranks.

Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla. The fourth rank is taken by Aishwarya Verma from Madhya Pradesh.

Verma, a graduate student in electrical engineering, studied at New Delhi for the UPSC for four years before applying.

Carried away by the spirit of women empowerment, several tweets and news reports have included Aishwarya’s name in the list of female toppers and have referred to him using 'her/she' pronouns. People who claim to be his friends came out on Twitter along with others to correct the mistakes.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test this year said the Commission.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others

