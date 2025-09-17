UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025 Results Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025: The results of the 2025 Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Applicants can now verify their qualifying status on the Commission's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, if they took the exam on July 27, 2025.

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025: Application statistic

Total applications received: 10,76,004

Total vacancies announced: 419

Candidates who appeared for the exam: 4,54,589

Candidates shortlisted for mains: 7,509

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025: Category-wise qualified candidates

Reviewing Officers (ROs):

338 posts advertised

6,093 candidates shortlisted

Assistant Reviewing Officers (AROs):

79 posts advertised

1,386 candidates shortlisted

Assistant Reviewing Officer (Lekha):

2 specialised posts advertised

30 candidates shortlisted

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to uppsc.up.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate the "What's New" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Search for and click on a notification that says "Result of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Exam-2025" or anything similar.

Step 4: A page with a direct link to the result PDF will be shown. The list of chosen roll numbers will open when you click the link.

Step 5: Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F to open the search box because the PDF is huge. To view your results fast, enter your roll number.

Step 6. Save the PDF file for your records and take a printout for all future reference throughout the recruitment process.

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025: What's next?

Candidates who cleared the Preliminary Exam are now eligible for the UPPSC RO ARO Main Exam.

Shortlisted applicants should intensify their preparation for the mains stage.

The exam dates for the mains will be announced soon on the official UPPSC website.

For official updates candidates are advised to frequently visit the UPPSC portal.