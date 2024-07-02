UPPSC Exam: Candidates' Answer Sheets Mixed Up, Future of 302 Appointees Uncertain

Representative Photo

In a shocking turn of events, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has admitted that answer sheets of 50 candidates were interchanged during the Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main (Written) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (J) Mains-2022.

The blunder came to light after a candidate, Shravan Pandey, who failed in the main examination, filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court claiming that his handwriting did not match the copy. The High Court directed the Commission to investigate the matter, which revealed that two bundles of 25 copies each had been mixed up.

According to a news report by Hindustan Times, five officers, including Section Officer Shivshankar, Review Officer Neelam Shukla, Assistant Review Officer Bhagwati Devi, and supervisory officer Deputy Secretary Satishchandra Mishra, have been held guilty and suspended. Permission has been sought from the government to take action against retired Assistant Review Officer Chandrakala.

The Commission has attributed the mistake to human error, but the incident raises serious questions about the credibility of the examination process. The English question paper, which was affected by the mix-up, carried 100 marks, and the change may impact the overall result of the exam.

The UPPSC has selected 302 candidates through the PCS-J examination, who have already been appointed. If the result is affected, the Commission may have to conduct separate interviews with new candidates. The controller of examination will now check the coding of 10 percent of the copies to ensure the integrity of the process.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Commission is under scrutiny for its handling of the situation.