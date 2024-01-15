UPMSP Announces Exam Dates For Class 10th And 12th Board Exams 2024 | FP

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education is gearing up to conduct the Class 10th and 12th board exams. The board has already released the UPMSP Board 2024 exam date sheet/timetable on its website, upmsp.edu.in.

According to the official date sheet, the Class 10th and 12th board exams for 2024 will commence on February 22 and conclude on March 9. The exams will be held in two phases, with the first shift exams scheduled from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift exams from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

When will UPMSP Class 10th and 12th board exam admit cards be released?

The board is expected to release the UPMSP Class 10th and 12th board exam admit cards on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Students eagerly awaiting the admit cards will be able to download them once released. As per past trends, the expected release date for the UP Board Admit Card 2024 is January 2024. However, this is a tentative date, and the admit cards may be released at any time.

How to download UP Board admit card 2024 for classes 10th and 12th?

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the 'important links' option in the menu bar.

Select the 'Downloads' option.

The admit card link will appear on the screen.

Enter essential details such as user ID, password, and other details.

Download and save the UP Board 2024 admit card for future reference.