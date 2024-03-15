UPMRC Announces 439 Vacancies for Various Roles; Apply Online At lmrcl.com! | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC) in Lucknow has issued a recruitment notification for 439 vacancies. Candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications online through the official website of UPMRC, lmrcl.com.

The available positions span a range of roles, such as Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Station Controller, Account Assistant, and Maintainer.

According to the official announcement, the online registration will commence on March 20 and end on April 19. Only online applications will be accepted. The Admit Card will be released on April 30, 2024. The examination will take place on May 11, 12, and 14, 2024.

The application fees for different categories differ, with Rs. 1180/- for candidates belonging to Gen/ OBC/ EWS category and Rs. 826/- for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD category. The fees can be paid online. The age limit for UP Metro Rail Bharti 2024 is between 21 to 28 years as of January 1, 2024, with applicable relaxation norms for age.

Candidates will have to undergo three stages of the selection process to get shortlisted for the desired posts. These stages are: Written exam, Document Verification and Medication Examination.

To apply for UP Metro Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

Go to the official website of UPMRC at lmrcl.com.

Locate and click on the notification link labeled 'UP Metro Recruitment 2024'.

You will be directed to a new window where you need to register yourself first.

After successful registration, proceed to fill out the application form accurately.

Upload the required documents and complete the payment of the application fee.

Once done, it's advisable to take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.