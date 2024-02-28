UpGrad And PMI Expand Collaboration To Launch Industry-Ready Bootcamps

UpGrad | File

UpGrad and the Project Management Institute (PMI) have expanded their collaboration. The goal of this strategic partnership is to launch a new line of industry-ready bootcamps that will give professionals the tools they need to succeed in the workforce of the future.

Combining knowledge to improve learning

The collaboration takes advantage of PMI's project management experience and upGrad Knowledgehut's digital learning platform. By combining these, the partnership hopes to provide jointly designed Bootcamps and updated certificates that are precisely suited to satisfy industry demands.

The partnership launches two new Bootcamps, the Software Engineering Bootcamp (SEB) and the DevOps Engineering Bootcamp (DEB), with an emphasis on technology professionals. These courses are intended for students who possess strong technical knowledge and implementation skills, in order to improve their job prospects and accreditation.

Supporting with professional growth

Partner Success Manager at PMI South Asia Jacob Varghese emphasises the value of giving project managers the tools they need to produce business results that are in line with organisational goals. This highlights PMI's dedication to helping professionals advance in their careers.

Asheesh Sharma, upGrad's President of Certifications and Bootcamps, emphasises the need of cooperation in equipping workers with applicable project management abilities. He highlights the partnership's role in providing creative learning solutions to effectively handle global corporate concerns.

The Bootcamps offer a comprehensive training experience, with more than 200 hours of online training, 160+ hours of in-person instruction, hackathons, capstone projects, and coaching sessions. Furthermore, upGrad has improved its certification programmes to conform to industry norms and instructional strategies.