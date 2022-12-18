e-Paper Get App
UP: Two students shot at in school rivalry in Saharanpur

Siddharth suffered injuries in his leg while Vinay was hit in the back, the official added.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Saharanpur: Two teenage students were shot at by three unidentified masked youths in Deoband of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

The students have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Vinay Kumar, 17, and Siddhartha Kumar, 15, students of Class 12 and 9 respectively, were on their way to their school when the incident occurred.

SSP, Saharanpur, Vipin Tada said, "Initial probe has revealed that both the injured and those attacked them are students of an intercollege in Bhayana. They fought over the rivalry between them to prove their supremacy."

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC against three youths on the basis of a complaint filed by the victims' kin.

He said that four teams have been constituted to nab the culprits.

