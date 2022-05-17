UP: Teacher killed in accident, family members allege murder

A primary school teacher, who also worked as an office-bearer of the district teachers' association, was killed in an accident on Tuesday even as his family members alleged that he was murdered, police said.





Lokesh Sharma (40) was on his way to school when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his motorcycle on Sadabad Road in Raya area, leading to his death, they said.



Sharma was the president of Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers Association's Mathura unit.



The association's regional president Dinesh Chandra Sharma has demanded an investigation into the matter.



Raya Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Mishra said Sharma's body has been sent for postmortem. A detailed probe is underway, he added.



Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:42 PM IST