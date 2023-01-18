UP: Students consume poison in school over parents not accepting relationship, 1 dead

Representative Image |

Maharajganj: A class 12 student and a 16-year-old girl consumed poison on their school campus here over their parents not approving their relationship, police said on Wednesday.

Both were rushed to a nearby community health centre soon after the incident on Tuesday afternoon and were later referred to the district hospital where the 20-year-old student of class 12 died during treatment, they said.

The girl is still in the hospital and her condition is said to be stable, officials said.

The duo was residents of the same village. They wanted to get married but the parents did not approve of the relationship as the girl was a minor, they said.

SHO of Nichlaul police station Anand Kumar Gupta said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated."

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)