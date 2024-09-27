UP Shocker: Class 2 Student 'Sacrificed' By Director, Teachers As Part Of Black Magic Ritual To Bring 'Fame To School'

The victim was the son of software developer who works for a private company in Delhi | Representative Image

In a shocking incident, it has been revealed that a Class 2 student who was killed earlier this week was allegedly 'sacrificed' as part of a black magic ritual to bring success and fame to the school. The director of D L Public School along with three teachers have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in the death of the student till now.

The school is situated at Rasgawanm, Hathras under the boundaries of Sahpau police station.

The accused are three teachers, Laxman Singh, Veerpal Singh, and Ramprakash Solanki, as well as the school's director, Dinesh Baghel, and his father, Jashodhan Singh, reported Times of India.

Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal told TOI that the boy was sacrificed as part of a ritual for the school's supposed success and glory. The police are currently investigating if any other individuals were involved in the murder.

Police enquiry revealed startling details

According to a police inquiry, Baghel's father, Jashodhan practiced tantra and black magic. He also thought that sacrificing a kid would make him and his son famous and successful.

Baghel tried to hide the crime by putting the boy's body in his car and travelling for several hours, including to Agra and Aligarh, reported TOI. Hathras-based family of the boy was informed that their son was 'unwell'. When they got at the school, though, they were unable to locate the youngster.

A senior police officer told TOI, "The child's body was discovered in the director's car after the family raised the alarm. We sent the body for an autopsy, which revealed that the child had been strangled to death on Sunday night. A case of murder under BNS section 103(1) has been registered against the five accused."

It was also revealed that the accused also tried to kill another student not too long ago but it was not successful.

There are about 600 pupils enrolled at D L Public School, and children in Classes 1 through 5 stay in the hostel where the boy was killed.

According to the TOI report, the victim was the son of software developer Krishan Kushwaha, who works for a private company in Delhi. The child was discovered unconscious in his hostel bed on Monday morning by a staff member and other students staying at the hostel.

The incident has also caught eyes of politicians who took to social media platform, 'X' to describe their horror.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "No words would be enough to express outrage. What a shame."