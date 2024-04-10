UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

X

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board (UPPRPB) will soon announce the re-examination dates for the UP Police Constable. Candidates appearing for the re-exam should regularly visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, for updates. As per the directives from the Uttar Pradesh government, the exam is anticipated to take place in June 2024. The previous exam, originally scheduled for February 17 and 18, was cancelled due to a paper leak.

In February, over 47 lakh candidates appeared for the UP Police Constable Exam, vying for 60,244 vacancies, before it was cancelled on February 24. The selection process involves clearing the written exam followed by PST, DV, and PET rounds.

For the upcoming exam, candidates must be aware of the marking scheme. The exam will last for 2 hours with 150 questions to answer. Each correct answer earns 2 marks, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions, except those in the General Hindi category, will be presented in both English and Hindi.

The exam comprises four sections: General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Intelligence and Logical Ability. Previously, exams were divided into morning and evening shifts, from 10 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM, respectively.

Candidates are advised to use black or blue ballpoint pens for marking answers on the OMR sheet. It's crucial to arrive at the exam centers two hours before the scheduled time. Admit Cards will be available online on the official website uppbpb.gov.in and must be presented for entry into the examination hall.