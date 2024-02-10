UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip Released: Download Now!

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the release of the exam city's intimation slip today, February 10, 2024. This development comes ahead of the written examination scheduled to fill 60244 constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police's Civilian Police positions.

Key Dates:

The written exam for the Constable post is slated for February 17 and 18.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts: from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The admit cards for the written exam will be available for download from February 13.

How to Download UPPRPB City Intimation Slip:

Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate to the Notice tab on the homepage.

Click on the link titled “Link for advance notice of allotment of examination district to the candidates for the written examination under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police”.

Locate and click on the option for downloading the city intimation slip.

Enter your login credentials as required.

After successful login, download the admit card.

Ensure to print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

For any further inquiries or clarifications regarding the recruitment process or downloading of the admit card, candidates are advised to visit the official website or contact the UPPRPB authorities through the provided channels.