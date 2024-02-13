UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Admit Cards Available for Download | Representational Image

The admit cards for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 can now be downloaded from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's official website from today, February 13. The exam is set to occur on February 17 and 18 in numerous state districts.



The examination center list for various districts was previously released on February 10th.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Chairperson, DG Renuka Mishra, has stated that applicants who are scheduled to take the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination can view their admit cards by going to uppbpb.gov.in, the board's website, starting on February 13.

The Yogi government announced the state's biggest-ever police recruitment drive on December 23 as part of "Mission Rozgar." The Uttar Pradesh Police is in need of constables, and over 60,000 of the state's young people have been waiting impatiently for this chance.

How to download?

Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the board's official website.

Select the notice tab from the homepage.

Next, select the "written examination under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police" admission card download link.

Please enter your login details, submit them, and then download the admit card.

Remember to print it for future use.

50 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment drive

As part of a significant government-led recruitment drive, about 50 lakh applicants have applied for constable positions with the Uttar Pradesh Police and have been waiting for the issue of their admission cards.



The board chairperson stated that on February 10, the recruitment board released a list of test locations throughout the state's districts.

With inputs from ANI