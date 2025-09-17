Gorakhpur Murder Case: UP Police Arrest Prime Accused In NEET Student Killing; Injured In Encounter; Arrested

Two in Custody, One Arrested After Encounter in Gorakhpur NEET Student Murder Case | Image: X/@gorakhpurpolice

In a major breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a prime accused in the Gorakhpur NEET aspirant murder case after an encounter in Kushinagar. The accused, identified as Rahim, reportedly sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the operation, as per the media report.

Alongside Rahim’s arrest, police have also detained two other suspects connected to the case. The development comes days after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant was brutally killed by alleged animal smugglers in Gorakhpur, sparking outrage across the state.

Gorakhpur witnessed heightened police activity, a day after 20-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta was killed. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, reached the city to personally review the case and ensure strict action against those responsible.

The senior IPS officer inspected the crime scene at Jungle Dhooshan Chauraha late Tuesday night and later met the grieving family members, assuring them that justice would be delivered. He also stated that a detailed report on the incident will be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as per the PTI report.

Yash chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit House with the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, and other senior officials, instructing them to initiate “the toughest possible action” against the culprits. Meanwhile, a heavy police presence was deployed across the locality, and a flag march was conducted to restore public confidence and maintain peace.