NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Results; Download PDF Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result |

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday released the results of the seat allotment of Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment at mcc.nic.in.

According to the timetable, those candidates who have been given seats in this round are required to join their respective dental or medical colleges from September 18 to September 25. Students have been recommended by authorities not to wait for the last day for joining because various institutions may have different time tables on account of holidays or administrative requirements. In some institutions, admission procedures may take 2–3 working days.

Colleges will cross-check the information of the joined aspirants on September 26 and 27. MCC has also requested that students verify the result carefully and inform us about any errors or discrepancies by 10 am on September 18 via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. The provisional result will be considered final after this deadline.

The continuous counselling process includes 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats in deemed universities, central universities like DU, AMU, and BHU, ESIC, AFMC (only registration), IP University institutes like VMMC & SJH, ABVIMS & RML, ESIC Dental (Delhi), and 100% seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing courses at central institutes.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Check Round 2 Seat Allotment

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: The NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result PDF and save it for future reference.

