UP: NHRC notice to DGP over alleged sexual exploitation of girl students by instructor

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over reports that an instructor allegedly sexually exploited girl students at a government school in Shahjahanpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

It is reported that 13 students aged 12-16 had allegedly become victims of sexual exploitation by the computer science instructor till the matter was brought to the notice of police by parents, and he was arrested, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the media report. Two other teachers have been suspended who despite being aware of the incident, "did not take any action". The incident reportedly has shattered the confidence of girls, the rights panel said.

The Commission observed that the content of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victim students.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, and the director general of police, Uttar Pradesh seeking a detailed report in six weeks, including action taken against the perpetrators, and the current status of the investigation, counselling and statutory relief provided to the victims, the statement said.

The Commission would like to know the status of the compensation paid to the victims or families so far, and whether any counselling has been provided to the girl students who are reportedly "scared and hesitant to attend the school", after the incident.

The state government is also expected to ensure that proper guidelines are issued to all the schools under their jurisdiction to make sure that there should not be any delay or attempt to conceal the facts of any untoward incident on the part of school authorities from the police so that the perpetrators are nabbed without any delay, it said.