UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Registration Process To Start Today At upneet.gov.in, Apply Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training is commencing the UP NEET UG Counselling 2024 second round today, September 9. Eligible candidates can apply for round 2 through the official website at upneet.gov.in until September 13, 2024.

A fee of Rs 2,000 must be deposited through the portal to apply.

Candidates who missed the first round or didn't secure a seat can apply for the second round. The merit list will be issued on September 14, 2024, and online choice filling can be done until September 18, 2024. The UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment result will be announced on September 19.

Candidates selected will have to complete the document verification process and reserve the seats in the assigned colleges between September 20 to 25.

To register, candidates should:

1. Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.

2. Click on the registration link and provide necessary information.

3. Pay the application fee and submit.

4. Download and print the form for future reference.

Selected candidates must complete document verification and reserve seats in assigned colleges between September 20 to 25. A security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government state quota seats, Rs 2,00,000 for private medical college seats, and Rs 1,00,000 for private dental college seats must be paid.

Only candidates who have completed the payment of the security deposit and had their original documents verified online will be eligible for the choice-filling procedure.