UP Minister OP Rajbhar Pledges Recognition And Support For Madrassas

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar | ANI

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and minister in Uttar pradesh government, OP Rajbhar on Monday said that the state governement will recognise and allow the madrasa to run but equal education will be implemented everywhere.

"Our officials are discussing as to what we can do in this 9Allahabad HC's decision). Some friends have gone to the Supreme Court on behalf of the Madrasa Board. Apart from whatever decision comes from the court, the government is committted to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," Rajbhar said.

“If the Supreme Court does not provide any relief, we will give recognition and allow the madrassa to run. Equal education will be implemented everywhere,” he added.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, “unconstitutional” and violative of the principle of secularism.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad, while declaring the law ultra vires, asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.

A division comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by a person named Anshuman Singh Rathore.

“Since there are large number of Madarsas and Madarsa students in the State of U.P., the State Government is directed to take steps forthwith for accommodating these Madarsa students in regular schools recognised under the Primary Education Board of State of UP. The State Government for the said purpose shall ensure that as per requirement sufficient number of additional seats are created and further if required, sufficient number of new schools are established,” the bench said.

The State Government shall also ensure that children between the ages of 6 to 14 years are not left without admission in duly recongnised institutions, the bench added.