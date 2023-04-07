 UP govt to set up Sanskrit medium schools in 10 districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP govt to set up Sanskrit medium schools in 10 districts

UP govt to set up Sanskrit medium schools in 10 districts

This is a part of an initiative of the state government to promote Sanskrit education in Uttar Pradesh.

IANSUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Ten districts in Uttar Pradesh will soon get Sanskrit medium secondary schools. | File Photo

Lucknow: Ten districts in Uttar Pradesh will soon get Sanskrit medium secondary schools.

The 10 districts are Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Shamli, Jalaun, Etah, Amethi, and Hardoi.

This is a part of an initiative of the state government to promote Sanskrit education in Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also
Education on wheels: Bringing Sanskrit learning to doorsteps in Jammu villages
article-image

At present, there is only one government Sanskrit secondary and one government Sanskrit degree college that are operating in the entire state.

All other such institutions are being run privately.

The establishment of new Uttar Madhyama (intermediate-level) Sanskrit schools is among the top priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After getting an in-principle consent from the state government, the officials of the state directorate of education have formally requested for the allocation of funds towards the construction of these new Sanskrit schools, said a state government spokesman.

The state government had made a provision of Rs 100 crore in the 2023-24 budget.

Meanwhile, it is also gearing up to open Government Sanskrit Secondary Schools of intermediate level in another five districts of Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Mathura, which are being developed as the key religious centres.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET 2023 registration closes today, know how to apply

MHT CET 2023 registration closes today, know how to apply

Mumbai: Jai Hind College to inaugurate new auditorium after three years

Mumbai: Jai Hind College to inaugurate new auditorium after three years

Twitter trends over SSC CGL age reckoning issue; aspirants demanding change from 1st Aug to 1st Jan

Twitter trends over SSC CGL age reckoning issue; aspirants demanding change from 1st Aug to 1st Jan

Haryana Chief Minister writes to London School of Economics after student claims discrimination

Haryana Chief Minister writes to London School of Economics after student claims discrimination

Maharashtra: Student loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered

Maharashtra: Student loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered