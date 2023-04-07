UP govt to set up Sanskrit medium schools in 10 districts

Ten districts in Uttar Pradesh will soon get Sanskrit medium secondary schools. | File Photo

Lucknow: Ten districts in Uttar Pradesh will soon get Sanskrit medium secondary schools.

The 10 districts are Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Shamli, Jalaun, Etah, Amethi, and Hardoi.

This is a part of an initiative of the state government to promote Sanskrit education in Uttar Pradesh.

At present, there is only one government Sanskrit secondary and one government Sanskrit degree college that are operating in the entire state.

All other such institutions are being run privately.

The establishment of new Uttar Madhyama (intermediate-level) Sanskrit schools is among the top priorities of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After getting an in-principle consent from the state government, the officials of the state directorate of education have formally requested for the allocation of funds towards the construction of these new Sanskrit schools, said a state government spokesman.

The state government had made a provision of Rs 100 crore in the 2023-24 budget.

Meanwhile, it is also gearing up to open Government Sanskrit Secondary Schools of intermediate level in another five districts of Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Mathura, which are being developed as the key religious centres.