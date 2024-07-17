UP Govt Halts Biometric Attendance Policy Following Teachers' Protest

Representative Image

In a move to address the concerns of teachers, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to temporarily suspend the digital attendance system for teachers across the state till further orders. This decision comes amidst protests from teachers against the online attendance system, which was implemented on July 8.

Teachers have expressed relief and satisfaction with the decision, stating that it will help alleviate mental pressure and allow them to focus on teaching.

"It's great that the order for digital attendance has been temporarily suspended, which is quite beneficial for all of us. We will arrive on time, teach on time, and this has relieved us from mental pressure..." said a teacher in Mathura, UP.

The government has formed a committee to review the implementation and effectiveness of the digital attendance system, which will address the concerns raised by teachers. This move is seen as an attempt to calm the discontent among teachers who have been demanding the withdrawal of the system.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government's stance, saying, "Due to fear of defeat in the bye-elections, the BJP government has postponed the order of 'digital attendance' of teachers and 'demolition of Pantnagar and Indraprastha' in Lucknow. This should be completely cancelled."

He added, "The BJP's true face has been revealed to teachers and the common people. Teachers and the public will not only defeat the BJP in the bye-elections but in every future election. The people have used the bulldozer of their power against the BJP government's tyranny."

Committee to Examine Concerns and Suggestions

The Uttar Pradesh government has established an expert committee to investigate the controversies surrounding the digital attendance system in the state. The committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, will comprise officials from the Education Department, members of the Teachers' Union, educationists, and other stakeholders. It will listen to the problems and suggestions of teachers and submit its report. The committee will consider all the dimensions of education and give suggestions for improvement.

Digital attendance will be kept suspended till further orders. A decision will be taken on the basis of the committee's report. Additional Chief Secretary of Secondary Education Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary of Basic Education Dr Shamuga Sundaram, Director General School Education Kanchan Verma, State President of Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Association Dr Dinesh Chandra Sharma, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Digital attendance for teachers, students

Previously, the Yogi government had introduced a digital attendance system for both teachers and students to enhance digitalization in state-run schools. The system required students and teachers to mark their attendance using face recognition technology. However, the system faced opposition from teachers, leading to the formation of the expert committee to address their concerns.