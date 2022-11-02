e-Paper Get App
UP: Governor Anandiben Patel pushes online education for transgender community

"Transgenders should be given online education facility. Youths in jails should also be benefited from the open education system," said Anandiben Patel.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Governor Anandiben Patel |
On Wednesday, the governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, supported the idea of providing online education to people who are a part of the transgender community.

Addressing the 25th foundation day celebrations of the UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University virtually, Patel, also the chancellor of state universities, said youth detained in jails should also be given this facility to get education.

"Transgenders should be given online education facility. Youths in jails should also be benefited from the open education system. They would be able to earn their livelihood by doing some constructive work in the society after completing their sentence.

"The open university can play an important role in educating all sections of the society," she said.

"The universities should take the students on tours to make them aware of what is going on outside," she added.

