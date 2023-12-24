UP Government Provides In-Person Counselling Program | Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to provide in-person counselling for school students in partnership with ed-tech iDreamCareer (iDC), a career counselling bureau, according to a report by TOI. Targeting 14,700 students in classes 10th and 12th across Varanasi, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad, the project, supported by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, aims to enhance educational awareness and career guidance.

In collaboration with the Pankh Portal, the initiative employs technology to extend career awareness to government and government-aided school students. With 31 counsellors involved, the project seeks to maximize college admissions with scholarships by offering in-person counselling sessions, career insights, exam details, and a helpline for last-mile assistance.

Vishnu Kant Pandey, Additional State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha (Secondary Education), emphasized the project's goal to facilitate socio-economic mobility for students who typically drop out after classes 10th and 12th. The comprehensive approach spans career exploration, self-discovery, college applications, and securing scholarships to ultimately enable students to enter well-suited jobs that ensure job satisfaction.

According to UDISE data, approximately 18% of students drop out between classes 10 and 11, escalating to around 30% from class 12 to higher education. Despite a 4% growth in the eligible population, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in UP has only risen by 0.4% in the past five years, as per the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE).

Major reasons for dropouts include a lack of awareness about admission procedures, career options, and education funding. The initiative aims to address these challenges through personalized counselling, educational awareness, and improved access to scholarships, with a focus on boosting enrollment rates.