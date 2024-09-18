UP DElEd 2024: Registration Window Now OPEN; Check Here!

October 9, 2024, is the deadline for students to register for UP DElEd. | Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP DElEd) 2024 online registration is now open. Interested candidates may finish the registration process on the official website before applying for the entrance exam. Updeled.gov.in is the official website where you can find the link for UP DElEd registration 2024. October 9, 2024, is the deadline for students to register for UP DElEd.

It is also recommended that candidates indicate their preferred city for the exam centre when registering.

Important Dates:

Application process begins- September 18

Registration last date- October 9

Last date to make fee payment- October 10

The last date to take a printout of the completed application form- October 12

Application Fees

₹700 is the application fee for UP DElEd admission for candidates in the general and OBC categories. The application cost is ₹200 for PwD candidates and ₹500 for SC and ST candidates.

How to apply?

-Go to the official website.

-Enter your personal information and working contact details.

-Pay the required registration fee according to the relevant category. The registration cost can be paid by credit/debit card or online banking for candidates.

-Fill out all of the indicated required fields with your details. Since the necessary information will also be listed on the scoreboard, students must ensure that they enter all relevant data.

-Upload candidate photo and signature scanned copies in the specified file size.



-It is recommended that applicants review the information provided and make any required adjustments before submitting their applications.

-After saving the completed online application, press the submit button.

According to the official announcement, candidates are requested to carefully review and confirm the information they have submitted before completing the application form, as there will not be an application form edit window for UP DElEd 2024.