Bihar Schools To Remain Closed Till September 21; Check The Official Notice, List Of Areas Inside

76 schools around the state of Bihar have been ordered to close due to the Ganga River's rising water levels. These schools will stay closed until Saturday, September 21, 2024, according to the official announcement.

A number of blocks, including Athamalgola, Badha, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Sadar, Danapur, Fatuha, Patna Sadar and Maner, are affected and the schools lying in this regions will be closed.

A letter was to the Bihar Education Department on August 24, 2024 asking for the closure of schools, owing to the Ganga River's growing levels, which have now risen beyond the danger threshold and could endanger lives and cause accidents.

Accordingly, an official notice was released by the department to close the schools.

Check the official notice below:

List of affected blocks | Official Notice

Because of the rising water levels, these regions have been classified as being in danger, and the order to close the schools has been put into effect right away.

Heavy rain in Bihar

The Meteorological Department reports that in the next twenty-four hours, heavy rain is expected to fall on ten regions. Farmers and the general public have both been asked to exercise caution. Various cities in Bihar are experiencing waterlogging as a result of the region's intense rains.

The Water Resources Department has increased patrols along embankments due to forecasts from the Central Water Commission that indicate additional rises in water levels.