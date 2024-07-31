VIDEO: Class 3 Student Shot By Nursery Kid At Private School In Bihar's Supaul; Father Escapes With Gun & Boy

VIDEO: Class 3 Student Shot By Nursery Kid At Private School In Bihar's Supaul; Father Escapes With Gun & Kid | X

Supaul: In a shocking incident, a class 3 student was shot by another student in Bihar's Supaul. The student who fired allegedly carried a pistol in his bag while going to school. The student who was shot suffered injuries to his hand after being shot inside the school. The incident occurred at a private boarding school where the bullet hit the student's left palm and went through his hand. The student has been rushed to the hospital for treatment, and a video of the student receiving treatment at the hospital has surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred at a private boarding school located in Lalpatti, Triveniganj, in Supaul. The victim has been identified as Mohammed Asif, who is approximately 10 to 12 years old and studies in class 3. The injured student was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital in Triveniganj for treatment. A video of the student receiving treatment at the hospital is being shared on social media. It can be seen in the video that the student is lying on a stretcher in his school uniform with a bandage on his palm.

Hospital authorities have informed that the student's condition is stable and he is out of danger. The police have reached the spot and started an investigation in connection with the matter. However, it is surprising how the student brought the gun to school and whether the child misfired or shot the other child intentionally. The reason behind the incident will only be clear after the police find the student and complete the investigation.

There are reports that the student who shot Mohammed Asif is from the same school and is around 6 to 7 years old. The child is too young to even understand the implications of a gun. It is claimed that the student's father works as a security guard at the same school, and the child who fired the shot is in nursery class. The incident is surprising as nursery students study basic subjects like ABCs, yet this child managed to fire a shot at another student.

The principal of the school informed the families of both students and asked the injured student's relatives to come to the hospital. The principal also asked the accused student's father to come to the school, where he had kept the gun on his table and the student was waiting in his office. The father of the child reached the school and fled with the gun and his child after scaling the school wall.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. They have formed a team to search for the accused student and his father. The incident has raised security concerns at schools in the state and has exposed the deteriorating condition of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.