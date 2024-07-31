 Bihar Shocker: 5-Year-Old Brings Gun To Class, Shoots Fellow Student
Bihar Shocker: 5-Year-Old Brings Gun To Class, Shoots Fellow Student

Bihar Shocker: 5-Year-Old Brings Gun To Class, Shoots Fellow Student

The shocking incident took place in the north Bihar district of Supaul where the boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag.

Updated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Representative Photo

A five-year-old boy in Bihar reached his school with a handgun on Wednesday and opened fire on another child, leaving the Class 3 student injured, police said.

The shocking incident took place in the north Bihar district of Supaul where the boy, a nursery student, had gone to school with the firearm hidden in his bag.

According to Superintendent of Police, Shaishav Yadav, "The student fired at a 10-year-old boy, who studies in the same school in Class 3. The bullet hit his arm."

"The injured boy has been rushed to a hospital. We are trying to find out how the boy got to lay his hands on the firearm and managed to carry it to the private school, which is situated in Lalpatti area,” Yadav said.

article-image

The SP added: "We are also asking schools across the district to ensure that bags of students are checked thoroughly on a regular basis. The incident has caused much anxiety among parents and guardians.

