UP: College student dies after being raped in Unnao, accused arrested

Representational Image |

Unnao: A college student in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao died of excessive bleeding after being raped by a 25-year-old man. The rapist, according to police, had taken 'performance booster pills' before committing the crime.

The accused Ram Baran alias Raj Gautam accepted that he was in a relationship with the 19-year-old victim, police said. He was arrested on Sunday.

As per the Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena, the accused, during interrogation, told the police that he had gone to meet the victim after taking too many 'performance booster pills'.

Even after the girl's denial, the 25-year-old accused raped her till she fell unconscious and started bleeding profusely from her private parts, the SP was quoted as saying by PTI.

The accused fled the spot after seeing the condition of the girl, police said.

When the victim's younger sister returned home, she found her unconscious and bleeding from her private parts. The police were informed and they took her to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The post-mortem confirmed rape. Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, police said.