 UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Timetables Announced; Exams To Start From February 24
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Timetables Announced; Exams To Start From February 24

UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Timetables Announced; Exams To Start From February 24

A total of 54.38 lakh students registered, with High School numbers dropping and Intermediate increasing.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations for 2025. Both exams will commence on February 24 and conclude on March 12.

The UPMSP released the exam date sheet or time table on Monday. According to the UPMSP Class 12th,10th board time table, the exams will be held in two shifts: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM (morning) and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM (afternoon). On the first day, High School students will write the Hindi and Healthcare papers in the respective shifts. In contrast, Intermediate students will appear for Military Science in the morning and Hindi in the afternoon.

Registrations So Far:

A total of 54,38,597 students have registered for the 2025 board exams, including:

FPJ Shorts
AI Granny: Annoyed Of Answering Fraud Calls? Let Grandmother Daisy Pick Them Up Next Time
AI Granny: Annoyed Of Answering Fraud Calls? Let Grandmother Daisy Pick Them Up Next Time
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Shashi Tharoor Questions Tenability Of 'Delhi As National Capital'; Says City 'Uninhabitable' For 3 Months
Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal
Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BEST To Deploy Over 20% Of Fleet For Poll Duties, Bus Services To Be Affected On November 19-20
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BEST To Deploy Over 20% Of Fleet For Poll Duties, Bus Services To Be Affected On November 19-20

27,40,151 High School (Class 10) students

26,98,446 Intermediate (Class 12) students

Compared to the 2024 exams, registrations have decreased by 86,745 students.

High School registrations dropped by 2,07,184 students.

Intermediate registrations increased by 1,20,439 students.

To accommodate students, the UPMSP has increased the capacity at examination centres:

Maximum capacity: 2,000 students per centre (up from 1,200 last year).

Minimum capacity: 250 students per centre (unchanged from last year).

Students can download the detailed timetable in PDF format from the official UPMSP website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today

Maharashtra AYUSH NEET UG 2024: Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts Today

Pollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online

Pollution Forces Gurgaon, Faridabad Schools To Suspend Offline Classes, All Classes Moved Online

UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Timetables Announced; Exams To Start From February 24

UP Board Exam 2025: Class 10, 12 Timetables Announced; Exams To Start From February 24

Mumbai: IIT Bombay Team Develops Affordable, Portable Water Pollutant Detector ‘AroTrack’

Mumbai: IIT Bombay Team Develops Affordable, Portable Water Pollutant Detector ‘AroTrack’

JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here

JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here