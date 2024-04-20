UP Board Class 12 Results: Shubham Verma Scores 97.80%, Bags First Rank

Representational image

With the announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Board results on April 20, 2024, Shubham Verma from Sitapur has emerged as the topper in the Intermediate examinations. He scored 489 marks out of 500 resulting to him scoring 97.80%. He is a student at the Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College in Mahmudabad, Sitapur.

The overall pass rate for Class 12 students is 82.60%. The total number of students who registered for the said exam were 2,578,008. Out of these, 2,452,830 students appeared for the exam. The number of students that passed the class 12 exam are 2,026,067, as revealed by the board officials.

For the Class 12 exams, the pass percentage for girls is 88.42 % and for boys' is 77.78%.

Other Toppers

Notably, the second position is secured by 6 students scoring the same marks. The marks that they scored are 488 out of 500 marks resulting from into them scoring 97.6% respectively.

The students who secured the second position are Charli Gupta from Siddharth Nagar, Kajal Singh from Amroha, Raj Verma from Sitapur, Vishu Chaudhary from Bagpat, Sujata Pandey from Deoria, and Kashish Maurya from Sitapur.

Furthermore, five students jointly secured the third rank with 97.40 percent, each scoring 487 out of 500 marks.

As the results have now been released, candidates can check them on the official websites upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Here are the steps to view the results

1. Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the provided link to check the result on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Carefully review all details.

6. Save and download the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.