UP Board Class 10 Results: Prachi Nigam Tops The State Exam, Scores 98.50%

In today's announcement of the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Board results on April 20, 2024, Prachi Nigam has emerged as the topper in the class 10 board exam, securing a score of 591 out of 600 marks. She has scored 98.50%. She is a student at the Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College located in Mahmudabad, Sitapur.

This year, a total of 159 students have made it to the toppers list of the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 result. Surprisingly, the difference between the marks of the Rank 1 and Rank 10 stydentsis just of mere 10 marks. Wile the topper has scored 591 marks, the tenth-ranked student has scored 581 marks.

Additionally, in this year’s results the girls have outperformed boys.

In the UP board class 10 exams, girls pass with a pass rate of 93.40%, while boys pass with an 86.05%. It is also important to note that 89.55% of tests are passed overall.

Those who took the exam can check their results at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in, the official websites.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Open to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link for checking the result.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: The result will now appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through all your details thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

The exam was conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 22 to March 9, 2024. The exam was conducted across various examination centers in the state.

The exams were held in two different shifts daily. The first shift was from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and the second shift for the exam was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

For the latest updates and announcements regarding the Class 10 results, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.