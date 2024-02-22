UP Board 12th Exams For 2023-24 Academic Session Commence Today | Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) will begin conducting the Class 12 board exams for the 2023-24 academic session from today, February 22, 2024. This year, reports indicate that 2,560,882 students have enrolled for the UP 12th exams, with 1,412,806 being male students and 1,148,076 being female students.

The UP Board 12th exams for 2024 will be conducted in two sessions: one in the morning from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the other in the evening from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The UP Board Matric and Inter exams for 2023-2024 will conclude on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The Class 10 board exams will start with Hindi and Primary Hindi subjects in the first shift, and Commerce in the second shift. For Class 12, Military Science will be in the first shift and Hindi and General Hindi in the second shift.

Tips

Candidates are advised to study previous year's sample papers and use them for practice to prepare for the exam. It is mandatory that candidates arrive at the exam center at least 15 minutes early to acclimate to the environment.

Candidates should not bring prohibited items such as mobile phones and calculators into the exam hall. It is essential for examinees to have their exam admit card as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it.