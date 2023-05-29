UP: AMU research scholar accuses professor of molestation, harassment

A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. | Representative picture

Lucknow: A PhD student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment on Sunday, police said.

"A research student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University has filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Lines.

A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. Action will be taken, he added. More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.