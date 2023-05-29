 UP: AMU research scholar accuses professor of molestation, harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: AMU research scholar accuses professor of molestation, harassment

UP: AMU research scholar accuses professor of molestation, harassment

A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. Action will be taken, he added. More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

ANIUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. | Representative picture

Lucknow: A PhD student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment on Sunday, police said.

Read Also
CUET 2023: UGC sends letters to AMU, Jamia over mandatory entrance test for UG courses
article-image

"A research student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University has filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Lines.

A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. Action will be taken, he added. More details are awaited. Further investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: AMU research scholar accuses professor of molestation, harassment

UP: AMU research scholar accuses professor of molestation, harassment

TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; steps to check

TS LAWCET 2023 answer key out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; steps to check

US: Indian-American teacher announces congressional run from Illinois

US: Indian-American teacher announces congressional run from Illinois

Jharkhand school removes Malala Yousafzai's photo following protests

Jharkhand school removes Malala Yousafzai's photo following protests

Education gets more accessible, India adopts global standards

Education gets more accessible, India adopts global standards